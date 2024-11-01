Masai Russell rocks Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader fit, proves she's a star
Masai Russell spent her summer representing the stars and stripes on Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, but now she's gone from Team America to America's Team.
The Olympic champion won gold in the 100m hurdles in Paris and has been living her best life since.
After the Olympics, Russell, a Washington D.C. native, returned to the DMV and graced the sideline as a guest of the Baltimore Ravens. She stole the show in a two-piece Alexander Wang fit that showed off her toned abs.
MORE: Masai Russell flexes gold medal with Rolls Royce, matching fit
Now, she's again rocking the abs in a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader fit to ring in the holiday.
Masai shared photos of her costume on Instagram with AC/DC's "Thunderstruck" as the soundtrack for the photo carousel. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders have an iconic routine to "Thunderstruck" that has been performed at home games since 2010.
Before the Olympics, the University of Kentucky alum finished first at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials which set the tone for her incredible Olympic run.
Russell is the U.S. NCAA record holder in the 100m and is tied for No. 5 all-time with a personal best of 12.25 seconds.
At only 24 years old, Russell could be poised for another Olympic run when the Summer Olympics come to Los Angeles in 2028.
But, for now, she's going to keep thriving and enjoying 2024 as an Olympic champion.
