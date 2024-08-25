Naomi Osaka's very demure Nike kicks bring adorable flair to US Open
Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka is returning to the courts at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City this week for the 2024 U.S. Open.
Osaka, who has won the tournament two times, is one of the brightest stars in the sport.
She's also known for her incredible fashion and sneaker game. Fans are always going crazy over Osaka's unique Nike colorways and the 2024 U.S. Open is no different.
While getting in some practice hits over the weekend ahead of the main draw, fans noticed Osaka's latest Nike GP Challenge 1 colorway.
The look was a simple all white, but it was brilliantly accented with lime green Nike swooshes and an adorable bow on the back.
The look fits Osaka's bubbly personality perfectly.
Osaka's sneakers were first spotted late last week during a photo with World No. 1 Iga Swiatek.
Osaka will begin her run in the 2024 U.S. Open on Tuesday, August 27, against No. 10 seed Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia on the court at Louis Armstrong Stadium.
The main draw of the US Open will kick off on Monday, August 26, while qualifiers continue through this week.
The Women's Final will be held on Saturday, September 7, with the Men's Final on the following day.
