NBA WAG Katya Elise Henry crushes Tyler Herro's bday in sheer black top
Katya Elise Henry knows how to shower her man with love. Katya, the girlfriend of Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro, took the NBA star on a birthday date night to celebrate his big day.
Herro is celebrating his 25th birthday on Monday, January 20.
Katya took to social media to send a sweet birthday message to Herro along with a candid photo with a tropical view.
"Happy birthday, baby, I looooove me some you," Katya wrote.
After sending the birthday wish, it was time for Katya to get glammed up for a birthday dinner with Herro, who was keeping it simple with a crisp white tee and chain.
Katya was rocking a stunning sheer dress for the occassion.
Sometimes you just have to keep it simple.
Katya and Herro have been dating since 2020. They initially linked up during the COVID-19 pandemic. Along with being a fitness model, the 29-year-old is the owner of her own bathing suit business, Kiss My Peach Swimwear.
Katya Elise and Herro had their first child together, a daughter named Zya, in September 2021. In January 2023, the couple welcomed their second child, a son named Harlem.
Expect her to keep bringing the heat throughout the remainder of the NBA season.
