Nick Bosa's gf Lauren Maenner drops modeling pics in farewell to 2024
The 2024-25 NFL season was not kind to the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers, who host the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football in Week 17, enter the penultimate week with a 6-9 record and have been eliminated from the playoff picture.
Despite the disappointing season, the 49ers' loyal fan base continues to tune in and cheer them on.
One of those dedicated people is Lauren Maenner, a Los Angeles-based model and girlfriend of 49ers star defensive end Nick Bosa.
MORE: Commanders' Jeremy Reaves pens emotional note to fiancée Mikaela Worley after epic proposal
Maenner has been a strong supporter of Bosa, but ahead of Monday night's NFC showdown she took some time to reflect on the past year with a series of candid modeling photos.
"Extremely grateful I was able to do this full time in 2024, what a work filled year. All possible thanks to the best agents at [The Industry Model MGMT LA, Next Management Miami, and kt management.] Excited to see what 2025 brings," she wrote on Instagram.
MORE: Michael Penix Jr, girlfriend Olivia Carter share epic engagement video
MORE: Hollywood Brown's wife Zoei rocks all-red fit, Louis V scarf for Chiefs Christmas
Maenner boasts over 29,000 followers on Instagram.
She has modeled in campaigns for several brands including Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Juicy Couture, and Kim Kardashian's SKIMS.
Lauren, who began dating in the summer of 2023, graduated from Temple University in Philadelphia where she grew up. She earned a bachelor's degree in public relations, advertising, and applied communications.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Move over LeBrons: Steph Curry, Ayesha share share epic Christmas photo with kids
Move over Currys: Savannah James does adorable Christmas TikTok dance with kids
Bittersweet: Natalia Bryant shares tearjerking Christmas video with dad Kobe singing
Primetime: Deion Sanders ex-wife Pilar hits fountain of youth beside son Shedeur
Hells yeah: Loreal Sarkisian posts powerful message after trying year with Steve