Paul George wife Daniela Rajic's crop top, sheer skirt is out of this world
Say hello to Daniela Rajic, earthlings. The wife of Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George is making waves with her latest fit that is truly out of this world.
Daniela shared a series of photos from her and George's Halloween celebration captioned, "Hello, it's the Martian."
She is sporting a shiny green crop top and a sheer miniskirt with white leggings to complete the look.
MORE: Kelly Oubre's wife Shylynn rocks artsy gameday fit with Louis V bag
Add in some antennas with bug eyes, and you have yourself an otherworldly look. In one of the photos, Daniela and Paul George pose for a candid selfie.
MORE: Katya Elise Henry's steamy Harry Potter costume is NBA WAG HOF-worthy
You have to respect the commitment to the theme.
Daniela started dating the NBA star in 2013 After welcoming two daughters, Olivia and Natasha, they had a third child, a son named Paul, in October 2021. The couple was married in June 2022.
MORE: Jalen Green gf Draya Michele's revealing top blends into arty pants
Along with being a supportive wife, Daniela is an entrepreneur who launched the swimwear line Nude Swim.
Daniela has a huge following on social media with more than 225,000 followers on Instagram. She often shares candid shots from her travels and photos of her stunning fits on game day and in everyday life.
Expect to see plenty more of Daniela as the 76ers season goes on.
