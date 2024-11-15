Eagles' Cooper DeJean, Reed Blankenship rock hilarious viral meme shirts
Philadelphia Eagles star Cooper DeJean has exceeded expectations as a first-round pick with an incredible campaign.
Entering the team's Week 11 showdown with the Washington Commanders, DeJean's 85.9 PFF coverage rating is first among all cornerbacks with a minimum of 150 coverage snaps. He also leads the NFL in fewest yards per target allowed by a cornerback this season.
DeJean is joined in the Eagles secondary by Reed Blankenship, which has led to plenty of jokes on NFL Twitter/X.
In today's day and age, a white cornerback is rare, so it has resulted in hilarious nicknames for the dynamic duo which has been dubbed the "secondairy."
Ahead of Thursday's primetime showdown, DeJean and Blankenship referenced a viral meme with some amazing, self-deprecating t-shirts. The Eagles shared video of players' arrivals on social media and the "Exciting Whites" instantly popped.
The comments were full of fans sharing laughing face emojis and their amusement by the shirts.
The reference refers to a viral meme of a supermarket sign in the wine aisle showing an "Exciting Whites" selection.
As they say, the internet is undefeated.
Now, it's up to DeJean and Blankenship to help the Eagles get their second win of the day when they host the division rival Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field.
