Puka Nacua's gf Hallie Aiono rocks custom purse, LA tribute after Rams win

Hallie Aiono, the girlfriend of Los Angeles Rams star Puka Nacua, enjoyed the Rams' NFL Playoff win with a custom Nacua purse and gave a LA tribute after the game.

Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua high-fives fans after their 27-9 playoff win over the Minnesota Vikings.
Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua high-fives fans after their 27-9 playoff win over the Minnesota Vikings. / Joseph Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Rams steamrolled the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card Weekend finale on Monday night. The game was held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona after being relocated due to the ongoing LA wildfires.

One fan who joined the NFL takeover on Monday night was Hallie Aiono, the girlfriend of Rams star wide receiver Puka Nacua.

Nacua recorded five catches for 44 yards in the win.

For the playoff showdown, Hallie pulled up with a custom purse representing Nacua's No. 17. She also gave a simple, but strong message after the game, dedicating it to Los Angeles.

Hallie Aiono, Puka Nacua, NFL WAGs, Los Angeles Rams
Hallie Aiono/Instagram

Hallie Aiono, Puka Nacua, NFL WAGs, Los Angeles Rams
Hallie Aiono/Instagram

Hallie and Nacua were first linked together during his time at BYU. They officially announced their relationship in 2022, approximately six months before he was selected in the NFL Draft.

However, it is believed they began dating in 2021 after meeting at a family gathering.

Hallie Aiono, Puka Nacua, NFL WAGs, Los Angeles Rams
Hallie Aiono/Instagram

Hallie Aiono, Puka Nacua, NFL WAGs, Los Angeles Rams
Hallie Aiono/Instagram

Hallie's brother, Alex, is a star of his own, with collaborations with singers like John Legend and acting experience after going viral on YouTube.

Hallie and her family are of Polynesian descent and grew up in Arizona.

With the win over the Vikings, the Rams advance to the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs where they will travel to Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles. Kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 19.

