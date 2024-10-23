Ronald Acuna Jr.'s wife Maria Laborde works out in tiny tennis skirt, sports bra
Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. is gearing up for the long offseason, but if he needs a workout partner his wife Maria Laborde will be right there.
Acuna and Laborde have known each other for approximately five years and were married in August 2023.
The couple has two children together, but that hasn't stopped them from putting in the work and hitting the gym.
Maria recently shared a series of videos and photos on Instagram showing off an intense workout session. She was rocking a tiny tennis skirt and sports bra while getting in the work.
Of course, as is the case with any good workout, you have to pause for a mirror selfie.
Maria is a former beauty queen who won Miss Teen Carabobo in 2015 and represented Carabobo in the national Miss Teen Venezuela competition. She continued modeling, and her portfolio includes brands like H&M, Zara, and Forever 21.
She boasts over 131,000 followers on Instagram.
