Satou Sabally reps alma mater, rocks biker shorts in rainy day fit (PHOTOS)
Dallas Wings star Satou Sabally brought the heat on Tuesday night and did not let the rain dampen her style with a casual but killer installment in the 2024 WNBA lookbook.
Sabally repped her alma mater Oregon with the Ducks logo on her sweatshirt and some team-issued Jordans, while keeping things comfortable in some biker shorts.
She even threw up the "O" while posing for the camera.
PHOTOS: Nika Muhl rocks elegant UConn blue dress for Connecticut Sun redux
The Wings shared her fit on social media with the simple caption, "[Shoutout] the Ducks" and a green heart emoji.
Sabally, who was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft, was part of a loaded Oregon roster.
She was teammates with fellw top-10 picks Sabrina Ionescu (No. 1 overall) and Ruthy Hebard (No. 8 overall), becoming the first three first-round picks in Oregon history.
The Big Three were expected to win the national championship before the COVID pandemic prematurely ended the season.
This season, the 26-year-old Sabally is averaging 20.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game for the Wings.
