Simone Biles' sister Adria rocks Bratz doll schoolgirl Halloween fit
Adria Biles has been on a hot streak lately. The sister of Simone Biles turned heads at the Netflix premiere of Simone Biles: RIsing Part 2 this week and she's riding the momentum into Halloween.
'Simone Biles: Rising' Part 2 covers the gymnastics GOAT's triumphant return at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Adria turned heads on the carpet in an elegant blue dress while posing for a photo op with her family: Simone, and their parents, Ronald and Nellie Biles.
For Halloween, she went in a different direction.
Adria took to Instagram to show off her Bratz-inspired schoolgirl look, complete with a black and white skirt, black platform heels, and a houndstooth vest for good measure.
Adria even shared the inspiration for her Halloween fit.
Nailed it.
The 25-year-old Adria is a former gymnast and showed plenty of promise before retiring in 2016. She traded gymnastics for a spot on the Houston Astros' dance team, The Shooting Stars.
She also made her reality television debut in the inaugural season of the competition series Claim to Fame in the summer of 2022.
Now, she's living it up as the supportive sister of a GOAT.
Adria has been alongside Simone for multiple stops on the "Gold Over America Tour" which resumes on Sunday, October 27. There are only a handful of dates remaining, so we'll have to see if she's there and what fit she pulls up with next.
