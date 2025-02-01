Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal flexes ‘rare’ VIP invite with fashion icon
The Texas Longhorns' playoff journey came to an end following their 28-14 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl on Jan. 10. When Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian kicks off the Arch Manning era next season, fans can expect to see his wife, Loreal Sarkisian, cheering him on at every game.
During the offseason, however, Loreal, is living her best life at Paris Fashion Week. The 39-year-old looked stunning in head-to-toe Louis Vuitton while stepping out in the City of Light and snagged a a front-row seat at the desinger's menswear collection with Pharrell Williams at the Louvre.
While the "First Lady of Texas Longhorns Football" joked about only going to Paris for the pizza, Loreal showed off her ultimate flex while attending the Jacquemus show on Feb. 1.
RELATED: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal drops baller ‘boss’ fit before Texas-Ohio State game
Loreal caught up with Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour on Friday. She posted several photos from the encounter on Instagram and wrote, "Conversations as Rare as this Invite ✨XOLO 🤍."
This isn't the first time Loreal has met with Wintour. The former assistant track and field coach joined Wintour during the Vogue 100 celebration in London last year. Loreal posed with Condé Nast's global chief content officer and wrote, "When Vogue calls, you answer ✨."
