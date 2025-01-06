The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal creates ‘sacred’ fit for NFL head coach’s wife

Loreal Sarkisian steps out of her Texas game day routine to style an all-red fit for a famous friend and client in Week 18 of the NFL.

Emily Bicks

Nov 23, 2024; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and his wife Loreal Sarkisian at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium.
Nov 23, 2024; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and his wife Loreal Sarkisian at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium. / Ricardo B. Brazziell/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
Texas Football head coach Steve Sarkisian kicked off the new year with a thrilling double-overtime win over the Arizona State Sun Devils on Jan 1. Cheering for the Texas Longhorns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium as they defeated the Sun Devils 39-31, Sarkisian's wife, Loreal Sarkisian.

Loreal, known as "The First Lady of Texas Longhorn Football," joined her husband on stage during the trophy presentation in Atlanta, Georgia. She couldn't be missed in her burnt orange denim jumpsuit.

Next up, the Longhorns take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff semifinal on Jan. 10. Fans can expect to see the 39-year-old in yet another perfect Texas fit when game kicks off at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

RELATED: Loreal Sarkisian ready for 'new chapter' with hubby Steve before Texas game

Before preparing her outfit for the Cotton Bowl, Loreal turned her attention to Nikki Morris, wife of Atlanta Falcons head coach, Raheem Morris. Loreal teased the exciting news before revealing the gorgeous all-red outfit she styled Nikk in for the Falcons final regular season game against the Carolina Panthers.

Loreal Sarkisian
Jan. 5, 2025: Steve Sarkisian's wife, Loreal Sarkisian, teases exciting news on Instagram / @lorealsarkisian/Instagram
Nikki Morris
Jan. 5, 2025: Falcons head coach Raheem Morris' wife, Nikki Morris, gets styled by Loreal Sarkisian. / @lorealsarkisian/Instagram

Loreal wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Thank you to my beautiful friend @nikkimariemorris the incredible wif of the Atlanta Falcons' head coach, for trusting me with her wardrobe and allowing me into her sacred space - her clost."

Loreal Sarkisian, Nikki Morris
Jan. 5, 2025: Loreal Sarkisian sits down in Nikki Morris' closet before the Falcons Week 18 matchup against the Panthers. / @lorealsarkisian/Instagram

While Nikki's look was a huge win, the Falcons 44-38 lost Panthers in overtime and were eliminated from the playoffs. After the game, Loreal focused on the positive.

She posted several photos of her experience with Nikki on Instagram and wrote, "A huge thank you to my beautiful friend @nikkimariemorris, the incredible wife of the Atlanta Falcons’ head coach, for trusting me with her wardrobe and allowing me into her sacred space—her closet. 🖤✨

"Styling Nikki for #gamedays is always such an honor because let’s face it—she’s not just representing herself, but the entire Falcons family! Her looks have to be nothing short of stunning, and today’s game day fit is next-level fabulous."

