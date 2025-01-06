Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal creates ‘sacred’ fit for NFL head coach’s wife
Texas Football head coach Steve Sarkisian kicked off the new year with a thrilling double-overtime win over the Arizona State Sun Devils on Jan 1. Cheering for the Texas Longhorns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium as they defeated the Sun Devils 39-31, Sarkisian's wife, Loreal Sarkisian.
Loreal, known as "The First Lady of Texas Longhorn Football," joined her husband on stage during the trophy presentation in Atlanta, Georgia. She couldn't be missed in her burnt orange denim jumpsuit.
Next up, the Longhorns take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff semifinal on Jan. 10. Fans can expect to see the 39-year-old in yet another perfect Texas fit when game kicks off at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Before preparing her outfit for the Cotton Bowl, Loreal turned her attention to Nikki Morris, wife of Atlanta Falcons head coach, Raheem Morris. Loreal teased the exciting news before revealing the gorgeous all-red outfit she styled Nikk in for the Falcons final regular season game against the Carolina Panthers.
Loreal wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Thank you to my beautiful friend @nikkimariemorris the incredible wif of the Atlanta Falcons' head coach, for trusting me with her wardrobe and allowing me into her sacred space - her clost."
While Nikki's look was a huge win, the Falcons 44-38 lost Panthers in overtime and were eliminated from the playoffs. After the game, Loreal focused on the positive.
She posted several photos of her experience with Nikki on Instagram and wrote, "A huge thank you to my beautiful friend @nikkimariemorris, the incredible wife of the Atlanta Falcons’ head coach, for trusting me with her wardrobe and allowing me into her sacred space—her closet. 🖤✨
"Styling Nikki for #gamedays is always such an honor because let’s face it—she’s not just representing herself, but the entire Falcons family! Her looks have to be nothing short of stunning, and today’s game day fit is next-level fabulous."
