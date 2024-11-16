Loreal Sarkisian rocks leather and lace 'game plan' fit for Longhorns
The Texas Longhorns look to stay in the win column after destroying the Florida Gators 49-17 last week. Texas football head coach Steve Sarkisian and his team, ranked No. 3 in the nation, travel to Fayetteville to face the Arkansas Razorbacks on Nov. 16.
Sarkisian's wife, Loreal Sarkisian, is proudly cheering for Texas on Saturday. While the couple announced that they jointly filing for divorce after four years of marriage in July, Loreal was rocking her diamond ring while celebrating national Philanthropy Day earlier this week.
On Saturday, "The First Lady of Texas Longhorns Football" pulled out a black leather jacket with matching leather pants and a black lace corset or the Razorbacks game.
The 39-year-old showed off her fierce look on Instagram and wrote, "Blending in was never the Game Plan ✨Happy Game Day Everyone, be sure to pull out your confidence today & a good leather jacket 😉XOLO 🤍."
RELATED: Loreal Sarkisian ‘calls out’ hubby Steve Sarkisian during Texas game
Loreal might've channeled extra confidence toward the Longhorns as no one has forgotten what happened when Texas last faced Arkansas at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in 2021.
During Sarkisian's first year as head coach in Texas, the Longhorns got thrashed by the Razorbacks 40-21. "We were playing hard. We just weren't playing great," Sarkisian told reporters via teleconference earlier this week. "We got our ass whooped. Hopefully, we play better Saturday."
