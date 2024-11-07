Sunisa Lee amazes in pool-side bikini for SI Swimsuit photoshoot
Olympic champion Sunisa Lee continues her hot streak since another strong performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Suni has received a rare honor for an athlete. Suni was officially named Swimsuit's newest swimsuit athlete for the 2025 issue of the iconic magazine.
She has been rubbing shoulders with the stars since the Olympics, including a link up with Grammy winner Tyla for an adorable selfie at the event, and now she is ready to do some shining on her own.
“We are thrilled to launch our shoot season for the 2025 issue with an extraordinary lineup of powerful female athletes,” SI Swimsuit editor-in-chief MJ Day said.
“This remarkable group, featuring Olympic medalists, world champions, and record holders, embodies the next generation of all-stars poised to transform the world of sports."
That spread is going to be must-see.
During her run at the 2024 Paris Olympics, the 2020 Tokyo Games all-around champion took home a gold in the team all-around, and two bronze medals in the individual all-around and uneven bars finals. The wins took her overall Olympic medal count to 6 (two gold, one silver, three bronze).
It will be exciting to see where Suni pops up next.
