Sunisa Lee shines in flirty floral minidress before New York Fashion Week
USA gymnastics star Suni Lee had a strong showing at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, taking home three medals including the gold medal in the team all-around competition.
Suni also claimed bronze in the individual all-around and uneven bars finals.
Following her Olympic journey, Suni was riding high off of her success and found herself at various high-profile events like the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
MORE: Sunisa Lee wows in behind-the-scenes black bikini
Now, she finds herself in attendance for another major fashion event.
Suni is in New York City for New York Fashion Week and shared a candid photo from inside of an elevator with a flirty floral fit perfect to ring in the festivities.
Suni is locked and loaded, and ready to turn heads at the event.
MORE: Olympic champion Suni Lee shares flirty date night look in designer glasses
New York Fashion Week will run from Thursday, February 6, to Tuesday, February 11.
Despite a rare kidney disease that ended her collegiate career at Auburn, Suni was able to persevere and qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Suni left Paris with three medals, gold in team all-around, bronze in individual all-around, and bronze in uneven bars, bringing her career total to six Olympic medals.
Now, we'll have to wait and see what challenge she aims to tackle next.
