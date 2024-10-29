Sunisa Lee surprises in plunging sheer-lace dress when furry coat drops down
Olympic champion Sunisa Lee continues to showcase her star power off of the mats following her successful run at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games over the summer.
Since the Olympics, Lee has been making the rounds at various events including a trip back to her alma mater Auburn to watch some college football and recently stopped by the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
After stopping by the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Suni is once again flexing her style with an appearance at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awrds.
Suni Lee shares flirty date night look in designer glasses
Suni looked stunning on the red carpet in her sheer-lace dress that had everyone turning their heads.
Angel Reese debuts 'Blonde Barbie' with dramatic makeover for red carpet look
Now that is the look of a champion.
Suni Lee's contorted gymnastics poses have other Olympians in awe
Inside of the ceremony, Suni shared a photo of the room with the message, "The most amazing experience ever," Suni wrote on Instagram. "This year has been a dream and I'm so blessed to be in the rooms I'm in."
Suni left Paris with three medals, gold in team all-around, bronze in individual all-around and bronze in uneven bars, bringing her career total to six Olympic medals.
Whatever Suni does next, you can guarantee she will be a success.
