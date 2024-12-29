Taylor Fritz's gf Morgan Riddle kicks off 2025 tennis season on bikini boat adventure
The 2025 tennis season is officially underway in Australia, with the United Cup in Perth. On Sunday morning, Team USA took on Team Canada, with Coco Gauff getting USA on the board first with a win over Leylah Fernandez.
Taylor Fritz tried to keep the momentum going for the United States but fell short against Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime in three sets.
While Fritz was on the court, his influencer girlfriend Morgan Riddle was enjoying the sun in Sydney with a bikini boat ride alongside her gal pals.
MORE: Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle stuns in preppy schoolgirl fit
Riddle shared photos on the open water on social media.
The United Cup will switch to Sydney as the tournament progresses. It runs through January 5, 2025. Then, the Australian leg of the ATP Tour continues with tournaments in Adelaide and ultimately the Australian Open in Melbourne.
MORE: Tennis WAG queen Morgan Riddle stuns in US Open photo dump, dance video
Riddle has been dubbed the "most famous woman in men's tennis."
MORE: WAG Morgan Riddle stuns with ‘Clueless’ look as boyfriend Taylor Fritz wins
She boasts over 415,000 followers on Instagram and nearly 500,000 on TikTok as she documents her travels across the world to watch Fritz play in his tournaments and shows off her stunning outfits.
Morgan says because tennis "is relatively uncool and unknown in America," she is on a mission to "make tennis cool again."
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Move over LeBrons: Steph Curry, Ayesha share share epic Christmas photo with kids
Move over Currys: Savannah James does adorable Christmas TikTok dance with kids
Bittersweet: Natalia Bryant shares tearjerking Christmas video with dad Kobe singing
Primetime: Deion Sanders ex-wife Pilar hits fountain of youth beside son Shedeur
Hells yeah: Loreal Sarkisian posts powerful message after trying year with Steve