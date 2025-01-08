Travis Hunter fiancée Leanna Lenee returns to public eye, stuns in elegant red gown
Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter and his fiancée Leanna Lenee stepped back into the public spotlight in a big way, hitting the red carpet at the SI Sportsperson of the Year awards ceremony at the Wynn Las Vegas.
The two-way Colorado football star was named the Breakout Star of the Year.
The couple deleted their social media accounts at the end of last year after the Heisman ceremony because of a barrage of unfair hate and criticism about their relationship from online trolls.
MORE: Travis Hunter, fiancée Leanna Lenee put on Santa hats to help families in need
Hunter has since returned to social media.
Leanna pulled up to the run carpet in a stunning, elegant red dress, while Hunter was rocking a sharp black suit. The couple was all smiles.
MORE: Leanna Lenee rocks revealing custom football corset, white miniskirt and boots
In February 2024, Hunter announced his engagement to Leanna with a stunning $100,000 ring.
Hunter and Leanna began dating as students at Collins High School, during Hunter's senior year. They continued dating while he began his college football career at Jacksonville State.
MORE: Travis Hunter fiancee Leanna Lenee's 2-word reaction to Colorado's big win
While Hunter was starring at Jacksonville State under head coach Deion Sanders, Leanna earned her Bachelor's degree from Kennesaw State.
Hunter transferred to Colorado to continue playing under Coach Prime, and Leanna followed to continue supporting the NFL hopeful.
The cornerback/wide receiver is considered a consensus top-five pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, so whoever drafts the two-way star can expect Leanna to immediately become a loved member of their fan base.
