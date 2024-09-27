Travis Hunter's fiancee rocks custom bootylicious Colorado jersey pants
The Colorado Buffaloes have had a promising start to their college football season, as the team currently sits 3-1. And many fans have shown them love, including cornerback Travis Hunter’s fiancée Leanna Lenee.
In a post shared to Instagram, Hunter shouts out his special woman, calling her “1 of 1” with a crown emoji, noting that she’s his queen. In one particular photo, Lenee displays equal loyalty, with custom-made jersey pants. On the backside of the pants are Hunter’s last name, and down the legs are prints of Hunter’s jersey number, 12.
Another pick shows Hunter taking a quick break while in action, hugging Lenee while she’s in the crowd.
In a recent interview with USA Today, Hunter shared that Lenee is supportive of him both on and off the field, and even makes sure he maintains endurance and keeps a healthy diet ahead of each game.
“My fiancée is an incredible cook,” Hunter said, “so she usually makes me a well-balanced meal and reminds me to stay hydrated to help maintain my energy.”
The Buffaloes are set to take on the UCF Knights tomorrow at 3:30 p.m ET. And we will be seated — both for the game and for Lenee’s creative fits.
