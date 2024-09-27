The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Travis Hunter's fiancee rocks custom bootylicious Colorado jersey pants

Mega influencer Leanna Lenee is bringing some good luck to the Colorado Buffaloes football team this season.

Alex Gonzalez

Sep 21, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) before the game against the Baylor Bears at Folsom Field.
Sep 21, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) before the game against the Baylor Bears at Folsom Field. / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images
The Colorado Buffaloes have had a promising start to their college football season, as the team currently sits 3-1. And many fans have shown them love, including cornerback Travis Hunter’s fiancée Leanna Lenee.

Sep 21, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) celebrates after a reception during the second half against the Baylor Bears at Folsom Field. / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

In a post shared to Instagram, Hunter shouts out his special woman, calling her “1 of 1” with a crown emoji, noting that she’s his queen. In one particular photo, Lenee displays equal loyalty, with custom-made jersey pants. On the backside of the pants are Hunter’s last name, and down the legs are prints of Hunter’s jersey number, 12.

Travis Hunter's fiancée wore custom-made jersey pants with Hunter's name and Jersey number. / Travis Hunter / Instagram

Another pick shows Hunter taking a quick break while in action, hugging Lenee while she’s in the crowd.

In a recent interview with USA Today, Hunter shared that Lenee is supportive of him both on and off the field, and even makes sure he maintains endurance and keeps a healthy diet ahead of each game.

“My fiancée is an incredible cook,” Hunter said, “so she usually makes me a well-balanced meal and reminds me to stay hydrated to help maintain my energy.”

The Buffaloes are set to take on the UCF Knights tomorrow at 3:30 p.m ET. And we will be seated — both for the game and for Lenee’s creative fits.

Sep 21, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) catches a pass during the second half against the Baylor Bears at Folsom Field. / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

