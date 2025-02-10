Tyla has show-stopping, ab-flexing Super Bowl fit you might have missed
The stars were out in New Orleans over the weekend for Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.
Hip-hop was well-represented in the crowd to watch Kendrick Lamar's epic halftime performance, with the likes of GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion soaking in the action.
Grammy Award winning amapiano artist Tyla was also in attendance at the Caesars Superdome with a stunning fit that had everyone's heads turning.
Tyla was flexing her toned abs in the custom fit perfect for a star.
You have to love a good statement fit.
Tyla, who won the first-ever Grammy Award for Best African Music Performance in 2024 for her hit song "Water," shared several videos from Kendrick's halftime performance that had the internet buzzing.
When it came to the action on the field, Tyla got to enjoy the Eagles routing the Chiefs from start to finish.
Philadelphia dominated from the opening kickoff and had Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense in shambles until the second half. Jalen Hurts, who was named the Super Bowl 59 MVP, finished the game with 221 passing yards, 72 rushing yards, and three total touchdowns.
