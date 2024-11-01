The Athlete Lifestyle logo

UConn's Azzi Fudd's never-before-seen glam photos with Paige Bueckers

Azzi Fudd shared some never-before-seen glam photos in a stunning high-slit skirt alongside UConn teammate Paige Bueckers at New York Fashion Week.

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd are hoping they can take the UConn women's basketball program back to the promised land this season and enter the year as one of the favorites to win the national championship.

But, before the Huskies embark on the upcoming season, Azzi shared a blast from the past with Instagram.

Azzi dropped a photodump with the caption, "NYC Fashion Week pics that I forgot to post." The images include never-before-seen glam photos of Azzi in a high-slit denim skirt with a cameo from Paige Buckets

It's some quality content as we prepare for Paige's final year of college eligibility and Azzi's return from injury.

Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd, UConn women's basketball
Azzi Fudd/Instagram
Azzi Fudd, UConn women's basketball
Azzi Fudd/Instagram

Azzi Fudd, UConn women's basketball
Azzi Fudd/Instagram
Azzi Fudd, UConn women's basketball
Azzi Fudd/Instagram

This season will truly mark the end of an era for the Huskies.

Last season, Bueckers, the former National Player of the Year, averaged an impressive 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game.

Because of an unthinkable amount of injuries, Bueckers played at all five positions on the court.

Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd, UConn women's basketball
UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd and guard Paige Bueckers on the court as their teammates warm up before the start of the game against the Seton Hall Pirates. / David Butler II-Imagn Images

In two games last season before her season-ending injury, Fudd averaged 11 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. She averaged 15.1 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game during the 2022-23 campaign.

UConn begins its quest for a national championship on Sunday, November 3, against Fort Hays State.

Published
