UConn's Azzi Fudd's never-before-seen glam photos with Paige Bueckers
Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd are hoping they can take the UConn women's basketball program back to the promised land this season and enter the year as one of the favorites to win the national championship.
But, before the Huskies embark on the upcoming season, Azzi shared a blast from the past with Instagram.
Azzi dropped a photodump with the caption, "NYC Fashion Week pics that I forgot to post." The images include never-before-seen glam photos of Azzi in a high-slit denim skirt with a cameo from Paige Buckets
MORE: Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd's picture perfect UConn final selfie together
It's some quality content as we prepare for Paige's final year of college eligibility and Azzi's return from injury.
MORE: Paige Bueckers' glammed-up mirror selfies from final UConn media day
This season will truly mark the end of an era for the Huskies.
Last season, Bueckers, the former National Player of the Year, averaged an impressive 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game.
Because of an unthinkable amount of injuries, Bueckers played at all five positions on the court.
In two games last season before her season-ending injury, Fudd averaged 11 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. She averaged 15.1 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game during the 2022-23 campaign.
UConn begins its quest for a national championship on Sunday, November 3, against Fort Hays State.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Red carpet MVP: 6-foot-4 WNBA star A’ja Wilson towers over big-time actress
Ahhhh: Steph Curry, Ayesha introduce baby Cai in rare public photos
Legendary: Vanessa Bryant posts epic Kobe message, video after Dodgers WS win
Speaking of: Ciara celebrates ‘billionaire’ achievement before Steelers game
Spotlight found: Rarely-seen Mamiko Tanaka rocks husbands ‘Ohtani’ Dodgers fit