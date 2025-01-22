WEAR by Erin Andrews brings rock 'n roll, vintage vibe to Super Bowl collection
Super Bowl LIX is around the corner with the Big Game going down in the Big Easy on Sunday, February 9. While the team's have yet to be decided, we do know there will be some epic fashion on display in New Orleans.
WEAR by Erin Andrews will be contributing to the gameday looks with a new, limited-edition collection that will bring Rebecca Minkoff's signature rock 'n roll flare to the city.
The collection is built around its centerpiece, a Tabitha Moto Jacket.
Rebecca Minkoff x WEAR by Erin Andrews also brings a vintage vibe with several other pieces.
“Through this collaboration with Rebecca Minkoff, we take another step towards this goal — fusing a passion for sports with Rebecca’s distinct rock ’n’ roll style to create something truly special in celebration of Super Bowl LIX," Erin Andrews said in a statement.
"Together with Rebecca, we’ve created a closet staple built to elevate your wardrobe on gameday and everyday. This is a collaboration rooted in female empowerment, bringing together two fashion brands and founders that uniquely have pushed boundaries in their respective worlds.”
"Fashion is more than just clothing – it's a way for women to express their confidence and embrace the moments that define them. This collaboration with WEAR by Erin Andrews represents a powerful partnership rooted in female empowerment,” said Rebecca Minkoff.
“The Super Bowl collection celebrates the strength, determination, and resilience of women, drawing inspiration from the energy and excitement of sports.
"Working with Erin through this journey in the fashion world has been an incredible experience, and together, we’ve created a collection that fuses bold style with the spirit of empowerment, inspiring women to feel unstoppable both on and off the field."
The collection will be available at the Super Bowl Experience at theErnest N. Morial Convention Centerin New Orleans and online at Fanatics.com, NFLShop.com and– starting January 22, 2025.A portion of sales from the collection will be donated to the American Red Cross to support California wildfire relief efforts.
