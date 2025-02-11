WNBA star Rickea Jackson slays Unrivaled bodysuit with Louis Vuitton
Rickea Jackson of the Los Angeles Sparks is one of the WNBA's top-rising stars. Not only does Jackson shine on the court, but she always brings the must-see fashion with her pre-game fits.
That trend has continued into the Unrivaled 3x3 women's basketball league and she's showing no signs of slowing down.
This week, Unrivaled kicked off its 1v1 tournament for $200,000 and Jackson was in the most highly-anticipated first-round matchup against veteran point guard Jackie Young.
MORE: WNBA's Rickea Jackson serves flawless face card in new promo pics
Jackson pulled up to the arena ready for business with a stunning bodysuit paired with some epic Louis Vuitton accessories.
You can't top that style.
MORE: LA Sparks rookie Rickea Jackson shines in miniskirt and red hot boots
Jackson was a star for the Tennessee Volunteers, earning two First-Team All-SEC nods to end her career. Averaging over 20 points per game in her final year, Jackson was viewed as one of the most prolific scorers in the draft class.
She was widely considered one of the best natural scorer's in the 2024 class.
During her rookie campaign, Jackson averaged 13.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game. The future is bright in LA. She is picking up right where she left off in Unrivaled with Mist BC.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Cowboys ready: Ciara stuns in cheerleader fit beside Steelers QB Russell Wilson
Big Apple wow: WNBA star Cameron Brink rocks sheer top, red miniskirt in NYC
Ouch: Chiefs cheerleaders share tattoo Super Bowl tradition in painful spot
Viral twins: Livvy Dunne, Sydney Thomas melt New Orleans with epic party selfie
Oh no: Brittany Mahomes shares mom fail with son Bronze before Super Bowl