Kobe Bryant's 'Achilles game' sneakers are being auctioned for an insane price
Kobe Bryant’s legendary NBA career continues to leave its mark on the sport with his shoes making headlines once again.
One of the two-time NBA Finals MVP's most unforgettable moments came on April 12, 2013, during a game against the Golden State Warriors. In the fourth quarter, the five-time Los Angeles Lakers champion tore his Achilles tendon but chose to stay on the court. Despite the injury, the iconic basketball player hit two crucial free throws to tie the game before finally leaving the court. The Lakers went on to win 118-116. This moment, known as the "Achilles Game," perfectly showcased Bryant’s unbreakable spirit.
Now, the sneakers the Black Mamba wore during that gutsy performance are being auctioned off at Sotheby’s, and TMZ Sports reports they could sell for over $600,000.
Brahm Wacther, the Head of Modern Collectibles at Sotheby, issued the following statement regarding Bryan's sneakers.
"There is no moment in Kobe’s career more emblematic of the 'Mamba Mentality' than the 'Achilles Game,' a testament to his unyielding commitment to excellence and competitive spirit," Wacther said. "These game-worn sneakers encapsulate the remarkable fortitude that made him one of the greatest to ever play the game."
Bryant tragically passed away in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020, along with eight other victims, including his daughter Gianna. His legacy in the NBA remains relevant to this day as he was posthumously inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame in 2021.
Bidding on Bryant's shoes from the "Achilles Game" begins on February 7, 2025.
