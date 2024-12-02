NASCAR WAG Samantha Busch melts the racetrack with swagger-filled fit
Samantha Busch is bringing the heat, and giving race fans a special deal in the process.
The 38-year-old entrepreneur, who is married to NASCAR superstar Kyle Busch and is a co-owner of Kyle Busch Motorsports racing team, dropped a new Instagram post on Monday, December 2. In the post, Samantha stretches on the racetrack in some stylish black leather pants and pairs them with a white top. The look was completed with a checkered black and white leather jacket fitting for a NASCAR WAG.
Along with the photo, Samantha drops a special link for racing fans to get a Cyber Monday discount at her online shop.
Kyle Busch's NASCAR resume speaks for itself, but Samantha has been with him every step of the way. The power couple have been married since 2010 and have two kids together: Brexton, 9, and Lennix, 2.
During a recent Q&A session on Instagram, Samantha opened up about what she hopes to accomplish in 2025, including starting a podcast.
"Finish my infertility coaching training, possibly start a podcast related to it and other things. Continue to grow the ROJ [Bundle of Joy]. Travel, grow a bigger garden, There [is] so much I want to do,"
Regardless of her plans, fans should expect Samantha, who boasts an impressive 248K followers on Instagram, to continue slaying with some insane fits.
