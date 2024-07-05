Jason & Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast going on hiatus
The New Heights podcast has provided a lot of entertainment through its first two season.
NFL brothers Jason and Travis Kelce, as you would expect, have incredible chemistry and their banter mixes in great conversation and some hilarious roasts.
But, sorry, Swifties, you're going to have to wait a little while until Taylor Swift's beau Travis returns to the screen, because the Kelce's announced the show will be going on a brief hiatus.
"All that means to me is we've got a nice couple months off from podcasting," Jason said on the Season 2 finale, "because I guess in three weeks' time, Travis will be in the middle of training camp, and let me tell you, not enough time to do a podcast—especially the best podcast in the world.
"He's going to be busy focusing on football, getting in shape for this upcoming season. So, we're going to be off for I think two months."
Don't get too upset, though, because Travis made it clear that he'll be ready to return once camp is in the books.
"I'm down to pick it back up once we're done with training camp," Travis added.
As for the season two finale, it provided plenty of great moments, including Travis sharing how he ended up on stage for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour stop in London on June 23.
Until next time, hang tight, Swifties and 92 percenters.
— Enjoy free coverage of the rich and fabulous players from The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —