Paige Bueckers sizzles in crop top in sweltering ‘Phoenix heat’
Paige Bueckers may have been sweating in that Arizona weather — “This Phoenix heat is NOO JOKEEE,” she captioned her most recent TikTok video — but the temperature was no match for the heat she brought while dancing in a fresh fit that showed off her abs.
Bueckers rocked a black crop top overlaid with a loose-fitting white button-down top — keeping her look color-coordinated with baggy, ripped black denim jeans and white sneakers.
“My fav outfit on u paige 😘,” one fan wrote in the comments section of the post.
The UConn Huskies basketball guard also wore her blonde hair in a slicked-back updo that her followers were obsessed with.
“THE SLICK BACK BUN IS EATINGGGG!! And so did you dance moves! :),” another fan gushed.
The 15-second clip also showed Bueckers’ toned abs as she danced her way around the bathroom.
“This Paige heat is NO JOKE also,” a third person quipped, playing on the college athlete's caption.
Bueckers may be hot in Phoenix, but her fans know she’s bringing even more heat herself.
