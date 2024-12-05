4-foot-8 Simone Biles towered over by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model
Simone Biles is fresh off of a busy Thanksgiving weekend where she made the trip to Detroit to watch hubby Jonathan Owens and the Chicago Bears take on the Lions before enjoying a Thanksgiving dinner.
Since then, she has showed off a dramatic new hairdo before attending an event for a high-profile brand on Wednesday night.
Photos surfaced on social media of the Olympic champion, who stands at 4-foot-8, posing for a photo after linking up with supermodel Winnie Harlow, who has posed for SI Swim.
Winnie stands at 5-foot-9, and she towered over Biles at an event for luxury watch brand Audemars Piguet.
The event capped off a busy day for the Olympian, who documented various moments on social media.
The day started off with Biles' "first time working out since the Olympics."
She later kicked back on the balcony of the apartment she shares with Jonathan Owens in Chicago, enjoying some breakfast and soaking in the sun.
A day in the life of Simone Biles doesn't seem too shabby.
While Simone is currently freezing in Chicago, perhaps she should consider a trip out West to watch her husband and the Bears take on the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara during Week 14 of the NFL season on Sunday, December 8.
