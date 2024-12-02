The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Addison Rae looks anything but 'Saint'-ly in NFL hat and revealing cutout dress

The TikTok superstar rocked a fire outfit during a morning of running errands.

Joseph Galizia

TikTok social media personality Addison Rae during NBA All Star Saturday Night at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Running errands could seem mundane unless your name is Addison Rae. 

The globally recognized social media sensation was out and about in Los Angeles, California this past weekend, which included the 24-year-old singer/actor stopping to get her car washed. Several photos of Rae's outing have since surfaced online courtesy of TMZ, revealing a fiery outfit that is anything but Saint-ly.

That is because Rae sported a New Orleans Saints NFL cap and a red and white dress that was wide open on the sides. 

TikTok sensation Addison Rae at a car wash in Los Angeles / Photo Credit: TMZ
TikTok sensation Addison Rae at a car wash in Los Angeles / Photo Credit: TMZ
TikTok sensation Addison Rae at a car wash in Los Angeles / Photo Credit: TMZ

The "Obsessed" songwriter originally grew up in Louisiana and continues to rep her home state's team. She eventually moved to Los Angeles to pursue a singing and acting career. 

Rae's biggest success came on TikTok, where she's amounted an insane 88 million followers, making her one of the most followed people in the world on the social media juggernaut. Her online presence helped her make movies into acting, including a co-starring role in the 2023 slasher Thanksgiving from director Eli Roth. Rae will next be appearing in the comedy Animal Friends alongside Ryan Reynolds and Jason Mamoa.

Regardless, Rae could easily support the Los Angeles Rams or the Los Angeles Chargers, but chooses to stay on the 'Who Dey" bandwagon. 

Joseph Galizia
JOSEPH GALIZIA

Joey is a Las Vegas based actor and circus performer. For the last seven years he's had the pleasure of covering pro-wrestling/MMA for multiple outlets, and is thrilled to bring that same skill set to Sports Illustrated. In that time, he's interviewed over 50 legendary names in the business, including UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock, acclaimed filmmaker Kevin Smith, and more.

