Addison Rae looks anything but 'Saint'-ly in NFL hat and revealing cutout dress
Running errands could seem mundane unless your name is Addison Rae.
The globally recognized social media sensation was out and about in Los Angeles, California this past weekend, which included the 24-year-old singer/actor stopping to get her car washed. Several photos of Rae's outing have since surfaced online courtesy of TMZ, revealing a fiery outfit that is anything but Saint-ly.
That is because Rae sported a New Orleans Saints NFL cap and a red and white dress that was wide open on the sides.
The "Obsessed" songwriter originally grew up in Louisiana and continues to rep her home state's team. She eventually moved to Los Angeles to pursue a singing and acting career.
Rae's biggest success came on TikTok, where she's amounted an insane 88 million followers, making her one of the most followed people in the world on the social media juggernaut. Her online presence helped her make movies into acting, including a co-starring role in the 2023 slasher Thanksgiving from director Eli Roth. Rae will next be appearing in the comedy Animal Friends alongside Ryan Reynolds and Jason Mamoa.
Regardless, Rae could easily support the Los Angeles Rams or the Los Angeles Chargers, but chooses to stay on the 'Who Dey" bandwagon.
