A'ja Wilson has birthday surprise for Las Vegas Aces teammate Jackie Young
A'ja Wilson has had a monumental season for the Las Vegas Aces and is the clear front-runner to win the WNBA MVP award. Wilson is the unquestioned leader of the team and always pulls through for her teammates.
One running joke on WNBA Twitter is Wilson's love for bundt cakes, and she continued the tradition to celebrate her teammate's birthday.
Aces guard Jackie Young was showered with gifts on Monday to celebrate her big day, and Wilson pulled through with yet another cake for her teammate.
That's love and shows why the Aces always have Wilson's back.
This season, Wilson is averaging an incredible 27 points, 12 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game, while adding 1.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game on the defensive end of the court.
The Aces are the back-to-back defending WNBA champions, so they have high hopes for a three-peat, especially with A'ja's MVP campaign, so it's good to see they are still vibing together and as they gear up for the season's final stretch.
