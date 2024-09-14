All about Eli Manning's wife Abby McGrew
You might know Eli Manning, the two-time Super Bowl MVP, but do you know his MVP off the field? Meet Abby McGrew, the football star’s college sweetheart turned life partner, who's been calling plays of a different kind since their Ole Miss days.
The famous couple first met in 2002, while they were both students at the University of Mississippi. After sparks flew and a few years of dating, the 40-year-old fashion aficionado and philanthropist married Manning, 43, in Cabo San Lucas on April 19, 2008. Since tying the knot, they've welcomed four kids into their family fold — Ava, 13, Lucy, 11, Caroline, 9, and Charlie, 6.
A firm supporter from the stands, McGrew was often spotted cheering on her beau during his NFL games. Away from the gridiron, she's been equally active, contributing significantly to various charitable causes alongside Manning.
In 2010, the couple stepped up for their alma mater, donating a $1 million gift to boost its scholarship fund. "Abby and I were drawn to this program of helping people who might not be able to attend college otherwise. To us, it was a way of truly helping a lot of people," the former quarterback said in a statement at the time.
But they didn’t stop there. The pair has been hands-on in improving healthcare too, setting up the Eli Manning Children's Clinics in Mississippi to help families get the care they need. "Every mother wants her children to have what they need, and when they need medical care, they want that care to be compassionate and to be available nearby," McGrew said in a release. "This is why Children's of Mississippi means so much to our family."
While McGrew prefers to keep a low profile, her impact is anything but small. With a degree in family and consumer sciences, she blends her fashion know-how with the daily dynamics of mom life. From coordinating Halloween costumes for her kids to caring for their Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Chester, it’s clear she puts family first — a sentiment she shares with her husband.
"I don't think I need to make public comments for my family to know how I feel about them, but Abby, Ava, Lucy, Caroline, and Charlie, you are my rock," Manning said at his retirement press conference in 2019.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Eek: Michelle Beisner-Buck, Joe Buck detail emotional toll from freak golf mishap
Summer slammin’: Oly star Rebeca Andrade bikini photos stun, shows off physique
Eew: Patrick and Brittany Mahomes have a ‘disgusting’ problem on their hands
Off-the-court game: Paige Bueckers flexes abs in one-of-a-kind NYFW fit photo dump
Big number game: How much is Livvy Dunne’s empire worth?