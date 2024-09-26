Angel Reese, WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes record iconic TikTok
Chicago Sky star Angel Reese has been enjoying life since her rookie season in the WNBA season came to a premature end. Reese underwent wrist surgery to abruptly end her record-setting campaign, but that hasn't slowed her down.
Off of the court, Reese has been living the jet-setting life, popping out with some killer outfits at NFL games, and even getting serenaded by Usher.
She has also been kicking it with high-profile celebrities while filming her "Unapologetically Angel" podcast.
One of Reese's upcoming guests is none other than WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes, who has been a strong supporter of the double-double queen since her days leading LSU to a national championship.
Swoopes has been under fire for some of her takes on WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark, so it will be interesting to see if those topics are addressed on the podcast.
But, before we get to see the podcast, the teasers are pouring out and one includes Reese getting Swoopes to record a TikTok video.
You love to see it.
Episodes of "Unapologetically Angel" drop every Thursday.
Reese ended the year averaging a double-double, and set the league's all-time single-season and consecutive double-double records, led the league in rebounds, and became the first player to record three consecutive games with 20 rebounds or more.
She averaged 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds per game.
