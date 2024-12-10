Brielle Biermann and fiancé Billy Seidl share dreamy vacation snaps
Everyone loves to vacation — especially when it's at an exotic location.
Brielle Biermann and her fiancé Billy Seidl recently took a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and the 27-year-old reality star's photos on Instagram had fans obsessing over their getaway.
In the snaps posted on Monday, December 9, Beirmann and Seidl can be seen attending an extravagant party while all dazzled up in some fun, fancy attire. Seidl, 25, who was drafted by the MLB’s Chicago White Sox and now plays in their minor league system, wore a white suit, while Biermann turned heads in a patterned dress.
Several of Biermann's 1.3 million Instagram followers immediately took to the comments section to give their thoughts.
"So cute!" shouted one person.
"Wow you guys are truly beautiful," gushed another.
One person specifically praised her dress and wrote, "That dress was made for you!"
Biermann and Seidl began dating in 2023 and got engaged in February of 2024. The "Don't Be Tardy" star, whose mom Kim Zolciak Biermann is also a reality TV personality, shared photos of Seidl's proposal on Instagram with the caption, "Forever with you ."
Their wedding is expected to take place in 2025.
