Caitlin Clark debuts crazy new Nike Kobe 6 Protro PE kicks (PHOTOS)
It was a big night in Indianapolis, Indiana. Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever were set to take on the two-time defending champion Las Vegas Aces.
The All-Star guard showed up with a custom purse with intricate personal details: a hand-painted Iowa stamp, her number 22, and probably most importantly, her golden retriever Bella.
Clark appeared ready to face her former Iowa teammate and best friend Kate Martin. Earlier in the day at shootaround, Clark was seen joking around with Martin in a hug that was comically inappropriate.
With the Fever playing great basketball, the atmosphere at Gainbridge Fieldhouse was electric. It was the perfect time for Clark to debut a new shoe, and what a shoe it was.
Those are pure fire. The shoes use a polyurethane “scaly” texture, paying homage to Bryant’s “Black Mamba” persona, while the low-cut silhouette offers enhanced mobility.
Clark, who has an 8-year, $28 million deal with Nike, has worn multiple colorway releases of Kobe’s signature shoes. The latest Kobe 6s follows a series of shoes 22-year-old star has unleashed in her rookie year in the WNBA.
Unfortunately, the new kicks weren’t enough for the Fever to top the Aces, losing 86-75. It also marks the third time in three games Clark has lost to Martin this season. Luckily for Clark and the Fever, they’ll get another crack at it on Friday as the teams square off one last time in the regular season. Hopefully, Clark and the Fever play as well as the shoes look.