Caitlin Clark's Iowa bestie Jada Gyamfi shows 'love' in bday shoutout
WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark is enjoying her time away from the basketball court while gearing up for her sophomore campaign with the Indiana Fever, but that R&R is turning into a celebration for a special day.
Clark is celebrating her 23rd birthday on January 22, and the birthday love is pouring in.
The WNBA Rookie of the Year's former Iowa Hawkeyes teammate Jada Gyamfi was among the first to give a shoutout to Clark on her big day with a sweet message on social media.
MORE: Caitlin Clark trolls former Iowa teammate Jada Gyamfi over glam photos
"Cheers to 23! I love you kid," she wrote on the 'Gram.
Jada and Clark were teammates during the Hawkeyes' incredible run which included back-to-back Big Ten championships and back-to-back national championship appearances during Clark's rise to stardom in Iowa City.
MORE: Gabbie Marshall, bestie Jada Gyamfi reunite for adorable on-field pic
Of course, Clark went on to become the NCAA's all-time leading scorer and Jada was by her side along the way.
Now, while Jada finishes out her collegiate career with the Hawkeyes and Clark continues to take women's basketball by storm, they are still showing each other the love.
While Clark enjoys her birthday celebration, Jada and the Hawkeyes are in Seattle for a Wednesday night showdown against the Washington Huskies.
