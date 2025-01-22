The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Caitlin Clark's Iowa bestie Jada Gyamfi shows 'love' in bday shoutout

WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark is celebrating her 23rd birthday and her former Iowa basketball teammate Jada Gyamfi is showing the love.

Iowa women's basketball players Jada Gyamfi and Caitlin Clark sign autographs for fans.
Iowa women's basketball players Jada Gyamfi and Caitlin Clark sign autographs for fans. / Joseph Cress/Think Iowa City / USA TODAY NETWORK
WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark is enjoying her time away from the basketball court while gearing up for her sophomore campaign with the Indiana Fever, but that R&R is turning into a celebration for a special day.

Clark is celebrating her 23rd birthday on January 22, and the birthday love is pouring in.

The WNBA Rookie of the Year's former Iowa Hawkeyes teammate Jada Gyamfi was among the first to give a shoutout to Clark on her big day with a sweet message on social media.

"Cheers to 23! I love you kid," she wrote on the 'Gram.

Caitlin Clark, Jada Gyamfi, Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball
Jada Gyamfi / Instagram

Jada and Clark were teammates during the Hawkeyes' incredible run which included back-to-back Big Ten championships and back-to-back national championship appearances during Clark's rise to stardom in Iowa City.

Of course, Clark went on to become the NCAA's all-time leading scorer and Jada was by her side along the way.

Gabbie Marshall, Caitlin Clark, Kate Martin and Jada Gyamfi
Gabbie Marshall posts her and the legend Caitlin Clark, plus Iowa Hawkeyes teammates Kate Martin and Jada Gyamfi. / Gabbie Marshall/Instagram

Now, while Jada finishes out her collegiate career with the Hawkeyes and Clark continues to take women's basketball by storm, they are still showing each other the love.

While Clark enjoys her birthday celebration, Jada and the Hawkeyes are in Seattle for a Wednesday night showdown against the Washington Huskies.

