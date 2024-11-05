Caitlin Clark shares near-death experience on Iowa basketball's Italy trip
WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark burst onto the scene after shattering NCAA records as a star for the Iowa basketball team. But it wasn't all sunshine and rainbows during her time as a Hawkeye.
Clark appeared on former teammate Jada Gyamfi's "Fresh Tawk" podcast with college teammates Gabbie Marshall and Kate Martin.
During the podcast, Clark discussed the team's trip to Italy in 2023 when a scary moment took place.
MORE: Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever stars welcome Stephanie White in epic photo
The Hawkeyes were cave diving when Clark says they "literally could've died" during the trip.
"We literally could've died," Clark recalled. "We literally could because, remember there was a rock and you couldn't go like, you only had to dive under the rock. If you didn't get under, you were dead.
"I had to swim back, too. I'm like, 'Bro, I can't keep doing this. This is a workout."
The trip to Italy took place during the preseason where the team also toured Croatia.
During the trip, the Hawkeyes had exhibition games against Team Slammers, KK Tresnjevka, and the Croatian All-Stars. Iowa won all three contests before going on to win the Big Ten and reach the NCAA championship for a second straight year.
Clark then went on to become the No. 1 overall pick of the Indiana Fever in the 2024 WNBA Draft, while Kate Martin was selected in Round 2 by the ten back-to-back defending WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Fore!: Paige Spiranac rocks low-cut halter top to announce major career news
Heisman worthy: Carson Beck’s sister Kylie flaunts flawless legs before Georgia game
Hallo-wow: Angel Reese paints herself green, dyes hair bright red as Poison Ivy
Rapper riff: Drake owned by Demar DeRozan in Kendrick Lamar revenge fail
Dodger darling: Mamiko Tanaka poses for Dodgers fans without husband Ohtani