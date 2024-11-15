The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Cameron Brink flexes nasty scar from knee surgery road to recovery

The rising WNBA star is showing off her battle scars from an injury-shortened rookie campaign with the Los Angeles Sparks.

Josh Sanchez

LA Sparks players Lexie Brown, Cameron Brink, and Stephanie Talbot watch during the game against the Minnesota Lynx.
LA Sparks players Lexie Brown, Cameron Brink, and Stephanie Talbot watch during the game against the Minnesota Lynx. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Cameron Brink made an immediate impact for the Los Angeles Sparks on the defensive end of the floor during her rookie WNBA campaign, but things came to a screeching halt.

Brink suffered a season-ending torn ACL that also knocked her out of the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she was set to represent Team USA on the 3x3 basketball team.

Since undergoing surgery, Brink has been making a strong recovery but the signs of the season-altering moment are still there.

In a new photodump on Instagram, Brink showed off the nasty scare from her knee surgery.

Cameron Brink, Los Angeles Sparks, WNBA
Cameron Brink/Instagram

Injury scars are always a reminder that you can't take anything in your playing career for granted.

During her rookie campaign, Brink averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, and 1.7 assists per game in 15 outings. Despite not playing since June, Brink finished the season second in blocks per game, behind only WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson, who averaged 2.8 per game.

This offseason, she has been named a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model for the 2025 issue and got engaged to longtime boyfriend Ben Felter, a former rower at Stanford.

Josh Sanchez
