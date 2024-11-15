Cameron Brink flexes nasty scar from knee surgery road to recovery
Cameron Brink made an immediate impact for the Los Angeles Sparks on the defensive end of the floor during her rookie WNBA campaign, but things came to a screeching halt.
Brink suffered a season-ending torn ACL that also knocked her out of the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she was set to represent Team USA on the 3x3 basketball team.
Since undergoing surgery, Brink has been making a strong recovery but the signs of the season-altering moment are still there.
In a new photodump on Instagram, Brink showed off the nasty scare from her knee surgery.
Injury scars are always a reminder that you can't take anything in your playing career for granted.
During her rookie campaign, Brink averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, and 1.7 assists per game in 15 outings. Despite not playing since June, Brink finished the season second in blocks per game, behind only WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson, who averaged 2.8 per game.
This offseason, she has been named a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model for the 2025 issue and got engaged to longtime boyfriend Ben Felter, a former rower at Stanford.
