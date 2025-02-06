The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Cameron Brink says Caitlin Clark so famous, NBA star is ignored

The WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark is arguably a bigger superstar than any NBA player. Cameron Brink has a story that proves that out.

Cameron Brink and Caitlin Clark are texting buddies.

The Los Angeles Sparks star revealed that little tidbit in her podcast "Straight to Cam." The 23-year-old fashion influencer staunchly defended her WNBA superstar peer and good friend Clark, also 23, when co-host Sydel Curry Lee, younger sister of NBA superstar Steph Curry, came after her for turning down an invitation to compete in a 3-point competition showcase with her brother, much like the New York Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu did last season.

Lee makes a good point that it gets more exposure for the WNBA, but Brink makes a better point that Clark doesn't need it. The recently engaged Brink, that Lee hilariously called her out for the size of the rock in another episode, also counters why can't the NBA players show up to the WNBA All-Star weekend?

Then the former Stanford first-team All American shared a perfect anecdote when she attended the NBA Paris games about the Indiana Fever guard's transcendent popularity vs. NBA peers.

"I was at the [NBA] Paris games," Brink recalls. "And we went out with the Pacers after one of their games. We were kind of having this debate, like who's hotter right now - Caitlin or some other NBA players. And then I remember Tyrese Haliburton jumping in, and he was like, 'When I'm with Caitlin, people give me the phone to take a picture... with Caitlin and them. Like, Tyrese who?'"

Haliburton, 24, is good friends with Clark, and they're often seen hanging out together at sporting events in Indianapolis. But no offense Tyrese, it's not even close. Steph has an argument. LeBron James too.

Other than that, our money is on Clark.

