Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo will have you doing double-takes after posting stunning lingerie fit
Oliva Culpo is turning heads once again after dropping a breathtaking look on her personal Instagram.
The 32-year-old model and actress, who is married to NFL superstar Christian McCaffrey, shared a pair of stunning looks online for the Victoria Secret's Fashion Show that took place on Tuesday, October 15. Her most notable fit was a gorgeous pink and white united robe, which was paired with a fiery sports bra of the same colors.
Culpo also released a short video of her getting a VIP escort to the fashion show. In that clip, she's draped in a black tuxedo jacket and some Victoria's Secret lingerie.
Hundreds of Culpo's 5.5 million Instagram followers took to the comments to shout out the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model for her iconic fashion choices.
"Slay queen! The obliques are popping!" shouted one person.
Another person gushed, "You are so classically beautiful. You handle yourself with such grace! Very impressive."
A third person suggested that Olivia should have been walking on the runway. They write, "You should be walking it too."
Culpo's fashion statements are becoming a regular trend. Back in September she wowed her social following by releasing a photo dump of her attires during New York Fashion week. The former Miss Universe also has people wondering if she and McCaffrey are expecting after a pregnancy tease on Instagram.
One thing is for certain, Culpo's knack for winning the internet isn't slowing down anytime soon.
Oct. 15
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Unusual bffs: Fans in disbelief over Joe Burrow’s VIP guest at Bengals game
Runway runoff: Gracie Hunt, sister Ava compete for most slamming Chiefs fit
Texas WAG royalty: Loreal Sarkisian stuns in ultimate all-white birthday look
Oh no he didn’t: Angel Reese epically claps back at little brother for calling her out
Mr. Nice Guy: Charissa Thompson reveals NFL star ‘cutie’ who is ‘sweetest’ dude