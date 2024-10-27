The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Erin Andrews gushes how Bills QB Josh Allen is ‘best guy’

Fox Sports host Erin Andrews can't wipe the smile from her face while speaking to Bills quarterback Josh Allen ahead of Buffalo's Week 8 matchup against the Seahawks.

Oct. 20, 2024: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen at Highmark Stadium.
Oct. 20, 2024: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills are officially on a hot streak as they travel across the country to face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct. 27.

After dismantling the Tennessee Titans 34-10 at Highmark Stadium, Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Co. look to nab their third consecutive win with a victory over Seattle in Week 8. Despite playing in enemy territory, Buffalo is considered 3-point favorites to come out with the W.

Before kickoff, Allen sat down with Fox Sports analyst Erin Andrews, who was visibly excited to speak with the 28-year-old superstar. The dual threat quarterback, who's dating actress Hailee Steinfeld, is in the midst of one of the best campaigns of his seven-year career.

RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld reveals 'bad omen' with Josh Allen gift exchange

Andrews teased her interview with Allen by posting several photos from their chat on Instagram. The 46-year-old analyst captioned the post, "We all walked out of this interview saying @joshallenqb is THE BEST GUY! Easy [to] see why his @buffalobills teammates love everything about him.

"We talk first trip to Seattle, no INTS, his leadership, and golden retrievers 😂😂."

For those confused over the golden retriever comment, Bills guard Connor McGovern explained it well in an interview earlier this week. McGovern noted how Allen is such a "great guy" both on and off the field. "Just a golden retriever as a person. Great guy all around. Loves hanging out with everyone. Loves to have a good time."

Andrews added on her Instagram Stories, "We talk (and laugh) abt 100 career starts, the glove, the leadership, & his first trip to Seattle." The Bills star, who's yet to throw an interception this season, enters Week 8 with 1,483 passing yards and 12 touchdown passes, along with 179 rushing yards and three scores.

Josh Allen, Erin Andrews
Oct. 27, 2024: Bills quarterback Josh Allen speaks with Fox Sports host Erin Andrews. / @erinandrews/Instagram

Emily Bicks
