Erin Andrews gushes how Bills QB Josh Allen is ‘best guy’
The Buffalo Bills are officially on a hot streak as they travel across the country to face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct. 27.
After dismantling the Tennessee Titans 34-10 at Highmark Stadium, Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Co. look to nab their third consecutive win with a victory over Seattle in Week 8. Despite playing in enemy territory, Buffalo is considered 3-point favorites to come out with the W.
Before kickoff, Allen sat down with Fox Sports analyst Erin Andrews, who was visibly excited to speak with the 28-year-old superstar. The dual threat quarterback, who's dating actress Hailee Steinfeld, is in the midst of one of the best campaigns of his seven-year career.
RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld reveals 'bad omen' with Josh Allen gift exchange
Andrews teased her interview with Allen by posting several photos from their chat on Instagram. The 46-year-old analyst captioned the post, "We all walked out of this interview saying @joshallenqb is THE BEST GUY! Easy [to] see why his @buffalobills teammates love everything about him.
"We talk first trip to Seattle, no INTS, his leadership, and golden retrievers 😂😂."
For those confused over the golden retriever comment, Bills guard Connor McGovern explained it well in an interview earlier this week. McGovern noted how Allen is such a "great guy" both on and off the field. "Just a golden retriever as a person. Great guy all around. Loves hanging out with everyone. Loves to have a good time."
Andrews added on her Instagram Stories, "We talk (and laugh) abt 100 career starts, the glove, the leadership, & his first trip to Seattle." The Bills star, who's yet to throw an interception this season, enters Week 8 with 1,483 passing yards and 12 touchdown passes, along with 179 rushing yards and three scores.
