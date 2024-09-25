Gabby Thomas, Sabrina Ionescu bring Olympic swag for epic courtside photo
There was a meeting of Olympic champions on Tuesday night during the WNBA Playoff showdown between the New York Liberty and Atlanta Dream at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
USA track and field star Gabby Thomas, who won three gold medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics, pulled up courtside to take in the action.
Thomas previously showed up to watch Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever and vowed to attend another game after enjoying her experience. That time came on Tuesday night.
After the game, Gabby linked up with fellow Olympic champion Sabrina Ionescu for an epic courtside meeting and photo op.
espnW captured the moment on video and shared on social media.
It was quite the night for Ionescu.
She led the Liberty to a big win with a monster performance. Ionescu lit up the scoreboard with 36 points, including five three-pointers, 9 assists, and three steals.
Thomas is in New York City for this week's inaugural Athlos NYC event featuring some of the best talent in women's track and field. The event takes place on Thursday, September 26.
The Athlos NYC event will feature fellow Olympians Masai Russell, Faith Kipyegon, Alexis Holmes, Torrie Lewis, and more, with musical guest Megan Thee Stallion.
