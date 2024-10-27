Hailee Steinfeld's 4-word reaction to fellow Bills WAG's huge reveal
Hailee Steinfeld is officially a proud NFL WAG auntie.
Steinfeld, who is dating Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen, has embraced the team and the WAG culture, congratulating fellow Bills WAG Paige Buechele on some major life news over the weekend.
Paige, who is married to Bills quarterback Shane Buechele, revealed on Instagram that the couple is expecting their first child this spring.
MORE: Josh Allen sends sweet message to Hailee Steinfeld after practice
That's when proud Auntie Hailee made her debut.
Hailee responded in the comments saying, "Crying. C'mon Baby Buechele!!!" with a white heart and baby face emoji.
She's probably already planning the baby shower.
Baby Buechele is going to have a warm welcome to Buffalo.
Steinfeld and Allen have been linked since May 2023. A few months later, the pair was seen in Los Cabos over Fourth of July Weekend, showing some PDA during their pool time.
They have been quite about their relationship and don't make many public statements or appearances together, but Allen did share a photo of the two together in Paris on his Instagram account this summer. He captioned the post, "Onward."
Steinfeld shared her own photo in front of the Eiffel Tower with the caption, "We'll always have Paris."
While they rarely comment about their relationship, Allen's teammate Dalton Kincaid said, "I think everybody’s kind of known about it. Hailee’s awesome."
Most recently, Steinfeld and Allen made an appearance at the annual Shakir Family Pet Adoption event in Buffalo hosted by Bills teammate Khalil Shakir and his wife Sayler.
