The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Hailee Steinfeld spotted wearing Josh Allen engagement ring in incognito fit at LAX

The fiancée of the Buffalo Bills quarterback hits LA in a stealth look, but gives a glimpse of her ring.

Matt Ryan

Hailee Steinfeld attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.
Hailee Steinfeld attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Ever since Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen announced their engagement on social media, everyone has been awaiting the moment the actress and singer would reveal the ring. While she hasn’t revealed it herself, she did wear it while she was at the LAX airport on Sunday and photos have surfaced.

Steinfeld made appearances since her engagement at Buffalo Bills games where she even took rare public photos with Allen while wearing an ab-teasing midriff fit at the game in LA vs. the Los Angeles Rams. Yet, she still didn’t show her ring.

Steinfeld, who just celebrated her 28th birthday, also didn’t show it off — although she did show off an ice-out ring — in a birthday fit stunner.

RELATED: Josh Allen's fiancée Hailee Steinfeld's big 'win' before Bills-Lions game

While Allen and the Bills got a huge win in Detroit, Steinfeld landed at LAX airport in Los Angeles with an igcognito look in a black hoodie and hat. Cameras did catch a glimpse of the ring, however.

Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld HQ/Instagram
Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld HQ/Instagram

Once again, she tried to keep it under wraps with her hand in her pocket initially.

Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld HQ/Instagram

The quarterback and the actress, who is currently starring in Arcane and Hawkeye, have been romantically linked ever since they were first spotted together in New York City in May 2023, but weren’t official publicly until the quarterback made their relationship Instagram official in July 2024.

While her ring isn’t Instagram official yet, it’s at least it’s out there now for a glimpse.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Stephen A. who?: ESPN’s Molly Qerim rocks leather miniskirt, jacket from NYC streets

Josh Allen who?: Hailee Steinfeld wows in ab-teasing midriff Bills fit with her fiancé

Happy Bill-idays: 24-year-old girlfriend shares ‘naughty’ Christmas fit with Belichick

Shared love: Tom Brady, ex-wife Gisele celebrate their son Benjamin’s birthday

Desert diva: Angel Reese rides camel in Dubai hilariously wearing high-end fashion fit

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Home/News