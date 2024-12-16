Hailee Steinfeld spotted wearing Josh Allen engagement ring in incognito fit at LAX
Ever since Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen announced their engagement on social media, everyone has been awaiting the moment the actress and singer would reveal the ring. While she hasn’t revealed it herself, she did wear it while she was at the LAX airport on Sunday and photos have surfaced.
Steinfeld made appearances since her engagement at Buffalo Bills games where she even took rare public photos with Allen while wearing an ab-teasing midriff fit at the game in LA vs. the Los Angeles Rams. Yet, she still didn’t show her ring.
Steinfeld, who just celebrated her 28th birthday, also didn’t show it off — although she did show off an ice-out ring — in a birthday fit stunner.
While Allen and the Bills got a huge win in Detroit, Steinfeld landed at LAX airport in Los Angeles with an igcognito look in a black hoodie and hat. Cameras did catch a glimpse of the ring, however.
Once again, she tried to keep it under wraps with her hand in her pocket initially.
The quarterback and the actress, who is currently starring in Arcane and Hawkeye, have been romantically linked ever since they were first spotted together in New York City in May 2023, but weren’t official publicly until the quarterback made their relationship Instagram official in July 2024.
While her ring isn’t Instagram official yet, it’s at least it’s out there now for a glimpse.
