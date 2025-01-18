Haleigh Bryant lifts LSU gymnastics to victory with nearly flawless return to floor
The No. 2-ranked LSU gymnastics squad hosted the No. 7 Florida Gators at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge on Friday night, welcoming the third-largest gymnastics crowd in PMAC history.
The fans in attendance were treated to a show.
Not only did the first 1,000 fans receive replica national championship rings, but everybody in the stands got to see the highly-anticipated return of star Haleigh Bryant on the mats.
Bryant, who suffered a strained ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) while hitting the vault during LSU's December 16 exhibition, had a lackluster balance beam routine at the Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad last weekend, but a last-minute change allowed her to be hero against Florida.
LSU coach Jay Clark made a last-minute switcheroo and replaced Chase Brock with Bryant and placed her in the anchor leg. She delivered, scoring a nearly flawless 9.90 to seal the win.
It was a fantastic moment for Bryant, who is in her final year of eligibility.
Last season, the Tigers finished off an incredible season with Aleah Finnegan lifting LSU to its first-ever NCAA Championship in gymnastics. Finnegan clinched the title with a nearly perfect 9.95 on the beam.
LSU's final rotation earned a score of 49.7625, the highest mark in program history and an NCAA Championship record.
There quest for a repeat is off to a good start.
