Hannah Hidalgo's awkward camera moment makes Notre Dame star go viral
Hannah Hidalgo took the women's college basketball world by storm during her freshman year with Notre Dame, winning the Dawn Staley Award as the nation's top guard, earning first-team All-American honors, ACC Tournament MVP, ACC Rookie of the Year, and ACC Defensive Player of the Year.
This season, Hidalgo is once again making waves and is currently considered the leader in a three-player race for the Women's Wooden Award as national player of the year, holding a slight edge over UConn's Paige Bueckers and JuJu Watkins of USC.
But, not only is Hidalgo stellar on the court, she may be the most relatable off of it thanks to a recent viral moment.
While Hidalgo was enjoying some rest on the bench in the No. 3 Fighting Irish's win over the Clemson Tigers, she had a candid camera moment that would have made Jim Halpert proud.
Hidalgo was zoned out before realizing the camera was focused on her which led to a hilarious deadpan that had social media laughing.
Just brilliant. Sometimes you have to embrace the awkwardness.
One X user brilliantly captioned the video, "When someone waves at you, but you’re not sure if it’s for you or the person behind you."
This season, Hidalgo averages 25.7 points, six rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game.
Up next for the Fighting Irish is a return home to host the No. 17 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at the Joyce Center on Thursday, January 16. Tip-off for the ACC showdown is set for 6:00 p.m. ET.
