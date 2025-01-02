Hezly Rivera recalls munchy memories from 2024 Paris Olympic Games
Hezly Rivera had a remarkable 2024, and this year, she’s kicking it into high gear. But still taking time to answer questions from fans.
RELATED: Simone Biles, Hezly Rivera hilariously show off grip strength
Today, the gold medal-winning Olympic gymnast included a portal in her Instagram Story inviting followers to ask questions. During her mini AMA session, she looked back fondly on the time she spent with the women’s gymnastics team, and recalled some of her favorite food-related memories.
Rivera revealed that her favorite thing she ate while in Paris was “definitely the chocolate muffins,” and included a selfie of her eating said muffin. Food was an integral part of Rivera’s Olympic experience. In another photo, she shared that her favorite team bonding experience was “when we found pizza in the dining hall.”
But more importantly, Rivera treasures the friendships she formed during her time at the Olympics. When asked to share her top three favorite things about fellow Olympian Sunisa Lee, Rivera said “she's like a big sister, can talk to her about anything, and she's always there for me.”
RELATED: Hezly Rivera's dad hilariously wore heart monitor during qualifiers
Rivera also assured fans that they will see her continue to kill it on the mat in the future. Responding to a fan asking if she’ll beat at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, Rivera replied “that’s the goal.”
