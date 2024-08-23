How Livvy Dunne just showed her love for boyfriend Paul Skenes
Olivia “Livvy” Dunne is gearing up for her final season on LSU’s gymnastics team, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t have time to shout out her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes (say that five times fast).
The 21-year-old gymnast took to Instagram on Thursday, August 22, to share a glimpse of her day, including a selfie and a nod to Skenes’ performance on the field.
In one Instagram Story, Dunne reposted a video from MLB’s official Instagram account featuring Skenes, 22, throwing a flawless pitch. Clearly impressed, Dunne simply captioned the clip with “purr,” letting her fans know just how proud she was of her man.
Dunne has been a consistent supporter of Skenes over the summer. Just last weekend at Fanatics Fest, she made waves by dressing up as the pitcher during an appearance. Back in May 2024, she celebrated Skenes’ first MLB strikeout by posting a photo from the game on her Story, captioning it, “Oh my goodness! First MLB strikeout,” and tagging him in the post.
The NCAA champion also praised Skenes’ dedication to his sport, expressing how much she respects the hard work he’s put in. “I know how hard he's worked for this moment. All the hours, I just know what a hard worker he is,” she said in an interview with Talkin' Baseball that same month. “This is probably one of my favorite moments I've ever seen. Seriously, there is nothing that can top this. I'm just so proud.”
The couple first went public with their relationship in July, making their red carpet debut at the MLB All-Star game. Dunne gushed about Skenes’ talent, saying, “My brain can’t even process how hard he throws. It’s incredible and such a joy to watch. And he’s a great baseball player, but an even better person.”
