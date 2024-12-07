Iowa's Jada Gyamfi swoons over Kate Martin's WNBA Valkyries move
Kate Martin, YOU are a Golden State Valkyrie. The beloved Las Vegas Aces rookie and former Iowa Hawkeyes star was selected by the Valkyries in the WNBA Expansion Draft on Friday evening.
Martin was one of the biggest names selected by the WNBA's newest franchise. Golden State fans were ecstatic, while Aces fans were upset to see a fan-favorite go.
Among those who were excited for Martin was former Iowa teammate Jada Gyamfi, who is in her junior season in Iowa City.
MORE: Kate Martin gifted custom gold necklace by Aces teammate Alysha Clark
Jada shared a post from the Aces' Instagram account and swooned over her former teammate.
"OOOOWEEEEE BABYYYY," Jada wrote with two heart-eye emojis. "Gonna stock up on some purple." She finished the post with four heart emojis. Purple and black are the Valkyries' primary colors.
You have to love the sisterhood they formed while at Iowa.
Earlier in the fall, Jada reunited with Martin, Gabbie Marshall, and Caitlin Clark at a Hawkeyes football game. They also channeled their inner-Kardashians for a hilarious TikTok during their weekend reunion in Iowa City.
It was great seeing the band back together, and we can expect to see Jada return the favor and make the trip to the Bay Area during the upcoming WNBA season to see Kate Martin with her new team.
This season, the Hawkeyes currently sit at 8-0, with Jada averaging two points per game in limited minutes. She will hope for a bigger role as the season progresses.
