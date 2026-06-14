After leading the New York Knicks to their first NBA Championship title since 1973, star point guard Jalen Brunson wasted no time in running to his loved ones waiting for him on the side of the court at the exact second that the game-ending buzzer sounded.

With his wife, Dr. Ali Marks Brunson, and young daughter, Jordyn James, cheering him on at every game of the 2026 NBA Playoffs, they surprisingly weren't the first people whom the Knicks star ran to embrace after the New York team won the championship.

But when the fifth game of the NBA Finals series against the San Antonio Spurs came to an end with the Knicks holding the higher score, it wasn't Ali and Jordyn to whom Jalen ran to embrace first when he realized his unprecedented and monumental career achievement.

Jalen Brunson Became Overwhelmed With Emotion Over Celebrating the New York Knicks' Win With His Father

New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson with his father Rick Brunson and Mariska Hargitay | IMAGO / Cover-Images

For team captain Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks, their NBA Championship run capped years of perseverance and growth. The All-NBA guard emerged as the face of a Knicks resurgence that transformed the New York franchise from a hopeful contender into the last team standing.

As confetti fell, fans cheered, and the Big Apple celebrated, Brunson ran to embrace his father, Rick Brunson. A former NBA player himself and a longtime coach, Rick played a significant role in shaping his son's basketball journey and the gratitude held within his soul for his father was apparent when viewers caught post-game glimpses of the Knicks point guard.

LOOK WHAT IT MEANS TO JALEN & RICK BRUNSON 🥹 pic.twitter.com/wADjKnYQU1 — ESPN (@espn) June 14, 2026

When asked during his first post-game interview on the court the question of "Getting to share this with your father, just how special is that to you?" the star point guard became too overwhelmed with emotion to verbalize his answer, yet his silent tears spoke volumes more than words ever could.

Jalen and Rick's father-son bond has been a defining component of the point guard's career, from introducing a young Jalen to the sport of basketball to providing invaluable advice to his son during the New York Knicks' campaign for the 2026 NBA Championship title.

THE BRUNSON FAMILY.



JB SCORES 45, KNICKS CLINCH FIRST NBA CHAMPIONSHIP SINCE 1973 🏆 pic.twitter.com/cpy1Z4GMGb — NBA (@NBA) June 14, 2026

As Jalen developed into the elite basketball star he is today, from his time at Villanova University where he won two national championships to his entrance into the NBA, Rick has remained both his mentor and one of his biggest supporters.

Running to his father to give him the first hug and kiss on the cheek after the Knicks won Game 5, and thus the 2026 NBA title, says everything about the father-son relationship the two Brunson men share.