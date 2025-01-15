Jalen Green’s gf Draya Michele has hot yoga ruined by coffee fail
NBA WAG and influencer Draya Michele loves to live a life of luxury. She often flaunts her glamorous lifestyle on social media, but things aren't always what they seem.
This week, Draya, who is the girlfriend of Houston Rockets star Jalen Green, shared a rare look at a relatable moment in life.
Draya was enjoying a day of hot yoga before things went awry.
After completing the hot yoga session, Draya was making her way through the streets when an unfortunate moment that happens to the best of us went down; she dropped her coffee on the sidewalk.
What a travesty.
"Like... I had way too much creamer anyway," Draya joked.
Draya, 39, and Green, 22, began dating in August 2023 and immediately caught heat for their 17-year age gap, but they haven't let that slow them down.
The 39-year-old Draya has several fashion lines including the swimwear line Mint Swim, Fine Ass Girls, and Beige & Coco. During her rise to fame, Draya dated R&B star Chris Brown and starred on the VH1 reality series Basketball Wives LA.
Draya and Jalen Green welcomed their daughter in May 12, 2024.
