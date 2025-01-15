The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Jalen Green’s gf Draya Michele has hot yoga ruined by coffee fail

Draya Michele, the girlfriend of Houston Rockets star Jalen Green, was enjoying a day of hot yoga before the temperature really turned up in an unfortunate way.

Josh Sanchez

IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

NBA WAG and influencer Draya Michele loves to live a life of luxury. She often flaunts her glamorous lifestyle on social media, but things aren't always what they seem.

This week, Draya, who is the girlfriend of Houston Rockets star Jalen Green, shared a rare look at a relatable moment in life.

Draya was enjoying a day of hot yoga before things went awry.

After completing the hot yoga session, Draya was making her way through the streets when an unfortunate moment that happens to the best of us went down; she dropped her coffee on the sidewalk.

Draya Michele, NBA WAGs, Houston Rockets, Jalen Green
Draya Michele/Instagram

Draya Michele, NBA WAGs, Houston Rockets, Jalen Green
Draya Michele/Instagram

What a travesty.

"Like... I had way too much creamer anyway," Draya joked.

Draya, 39, and Green, 22, began dating in August 2023 and immediately caught heat for their 17-year age gap, but they haven't let that slow them down.

Draya Michele, NBA WAGs, Jalen Green, Houston Rockets
Draya Michele/Instagram

The 39-year-old Draya has several fashion lines including the swimwear line Mint Swim, Fine Ass Girls, and Beige & Coco. During her rise to fame, Draya dated R&B star Chris Brown and starred on the VH1 reality series Basketball Wives LA.

Draya and Jalen Green welcomed their daughter in May 12, 2024.

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

